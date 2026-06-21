A Nigerian lady seeking prayer channels to revive her morning prayer life has declared that she does not want Pastor Jerry Eze's New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) online prayer platform

According to the lady, who is a thrift seller, he used to partake in the NSPPD online prayers but stopped as she could not keep up

In a Facebook post, she explained why she dislikes Pastor Jerry's prayer style, triggering mixed reactions on the social media platform

Ogechukwu Oragwa, a thrift seller, has opened up about why she does not like joining Pastor Jerry Eze's New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) online prayer platform and why she dislikes his prayer style.

The Christian lady shared her perspective on Pastor Jerry's prayer style while seeking netizens' suggestions on prayer channels she could join to revive her morning prayer life.

A lady says she dislikes Pastor Jerry Eze's prayer style. Photo Credit: Ogechukwu Oragwa, Jerry Uchechukwu Eze

Source: Facebook

Lady's perspective on Pastor Jerry's prayer style

In a Facebook post on June 19, Ogechukwu stated that she wants a prayer channel like NSPPD, but not NSPPD, because of its 'fire fire' type of prayer.

According to her, Pastor Jerry's prayer style gives her Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), adding that she could not keep up the few times she joined.

Ogechukwu revealed that she was born and brought up in a home where her parents go from one prayer house to the other, and NSPPD's prayer style makes her relive her childhood trauma. In her words:

"I am searching for prayer channels to join for morning prayers!

"My morning prayer life have been [expletive] lately and I need a prayer channel I can join ..

"Prayer channels like NSPPD, but not the fire fire type abeg, I don’t want NSPPD because pst Jerry prayer style gives me PTSD ( no offense) joined a couple of times and just couldn’t keep up ..

"Born and brought up in a home where my parents went from one prayer house to another, the fire fire go be like i Dey relive my childhood trauma abeg ..😌😌😌

"Help me."

A lady says Pastor Jerry Eze's prayer style gives her PTSD. Photo Credit: Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, Ogechukwu Oragwa

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

NSPPD: Lady's perspective triggers mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's perspective on NSPPD below:

Eberechukwu Perpetua Daniel said:

"I thought am the only one that couldn't join that NSPPD. Omo I have tried several times no way."

Sylvia Nicholas said:

"Create yours and people that want the kind of prayer you want will also join you."

Ebube Favour said:

"You can join Triumph 30 on YouTube by Pastor Iren of CCI. They sing, prayer and teach the scripture."

Faith Chinonso said:

"I join Triumph 30 on YouTube.

"It’s Pastor Iren of CCI.

"We sing,and cover a chapter of the Bible everyday.

"6:00am to 7:00am."

Adaeze C Sunday said:

"Ogechukwu, God bless you for this post.

"I’ve always needed to join one but na only NSPPD I know and I couldn’t keep up too,E no gree me..couldn’t resonate with the prayer pattern.

"Never knew there are other online morning prayers channel one could join."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female member of Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD had shared a worrisome observation she made about the cleric.

Lady who disagrees with Jerry's prayer method

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female prayer warrior had explained why her spirit does not agree with Pastor Jerry Eze's prayer method.

Abimbola shared her perspective on the prominent preacher's method of prayer in a now-viral tweet on X on February 25.

According to Abimbola, who says she is a firebrand prayer warrior, she struggles to hear Pastor Jerry most of the time, which she attributes to the noise. She said it could also be because she personally dislikes noise. Abimbola noted that Pastor Jerry is a good man, but she found out that she does not pray well when he leads prayer sessions.

Source: Legit.ng