A young student graduated from the University of Ibadan after overcoming heavy academic pressure

The graduate revealed he almost gave up during his third year due to the demanding nature of quantum mechanics and tight deadlines

Hunpe expressed deep gratitude to his spiritual father, Pastor Tara, for guiding him through the challenging journey

Samuel Hunpe, a graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), has opened up about the severe challenges he encountered while pursuing his undergraduate degree in physics.

Taking to his LinkedIn account, the young man shared his journey of resilience, explaining how he nearly gave up on his academics due to intense pressure.

A young man who studied physics at UI opens up about the challenges he faced. Photo credit: Samuel Humpe/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI graduate explains his academic struggle

The graduate explained that his third year was particularly difficult as he struggled to balance his studies with his growing passion for creative design and branding.

According to him, the technical demands of courses like quantum mechanics stretched his capabilities to the limit, making him question if he would ever finish.

The UI graduate credited his ultimate success to spiritual support and mentorship, specifically highlighting the impact of his spiritual leader on his academic success. He stated that the guidance he received kept him grounded when the pressure threatened his destiny.

Taking to his LinkedIn post, he said:

"I almost didn’t make it.

At one point in my third year, I thought Physics would win.

Between quantum mechanics, deadlines, and late nights designing, I was stretched to the limit. Branding was calling louder than lectures. Purpose was tugging hard.

But grace found me.

Wisdom guided me.

Strength followed.

And here I am, a graduate of the University of Ibadan.

No perfect plans. Just gratitude.

To Jesus, my anchor and advantage.

To my Spiritual Father, Pastor Tara, whose words shaped my journey and lit my path.

To my family, mentors, and friends who believed in me, your faith fueled mine.

This isn’t just a degree.

It’s proof that destiny can survive pressure.

That you can be called to create and still finish what you started.

It’s prophecy fulfilled.

Physics gave me formulas. Branding gave me meaning. I chose the one that sticks 😆

Branded by Grace. Grateful."

Reactions as UI graduate bags degree

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Elizabeth Ogah said:

"I'm a witness to this feat! We did it, Samuel! Congratulations.🎉"

Oluwatunmise Towobola said:

"Congratulations, my boy!!! I am more than proud of you."

Ferdinand TENIM said:

"Wooooooowwww.

Congratulations, my brother."

UI graduate finds love in school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) opened up about her experiences in school.

Source: Legit.ng