Belgium winger Jeremy Doku has stated his intention to attend the birth of his first child during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Manchester City winger missed Belgium’s match against Iran after suffering a relapse of a respiratory infection

A French TV presenter criticised his decision, sparking a heated debate over family and football priorities

Belgium winger Jeremy Doku has sparked debate on social media after revealing that he could temporarily leave the national team's World Cup camp.

The Manchester City forward is expecting his first child and hopes to be present when his wife, Shireen, gives birth during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former Anderlecht star's wife is expected to welcome their baby boy in the second week of July, a period that coincides with the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

Doku explained that he wants to be with his family if the delivery date clashes with Belgium's World Cup schedule.

Doku opens up on family matters

Jeremy Doku has appealed to the Belgian Football Federation to support his decision should he need to leave the squad to attend the birth of his first child.

According to OneFootball, the former Rennes winger stressed that no parent would willingly miss the birth of their first child, regardless of their profession. He said via Diario:

“It depends on when it happens, but it's my first child, so I would definitely want to be there.

“If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child. But I also know that football involves many other considerations.

“I know the federation supports its players and understands their situations,” Doku added. “We'll see what we can do.”

French presenter attacks Doku

L’Équipe presenter France Pierron has challenged Jeremy Doku's decision to leave the Belgium squad for his child birth.

According to BBC, Pierron said the Manchester City winger is not going to the hospital to cut the umbilical cord of his child. She said:

“You can't miss a World Cup. And now, you're not going to the match to cut an umbilical cord?

“You have the chance to participate in a World Cup, and there are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place, but you're going to leave all that to go and witness the birth of your child, which is a disgusting moment, excuse me, where the father is useless, he has a role as an extra.”

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans who expressed their displeasure with the choice of words by the presenter. Read them below:

@Jerry566f said:

"I'm on the side of being there for your child's birth.

"The World Cup is huge. The birth of your child is bigger."

@Sir_Willoh wrote:

"Who the hell is this Karen? The birth of his child only comes once in a life time. Prioritising a World Cup over your child's birth? That's not dedication, that's just being a deadbeat with better PR. Doku's right. Real men show up."

@IEruona added:

"No world cup match or trophy can top the joy of experiencing the birth of your first child. She's such a vile woman for this statement, doesn't even deserve to be called a woman."

Salah sets unique record vs Belgium

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohamed Salah's 34th birthday ended without victory as Egypt were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Belgium in their opening Group G match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Emam Ashour gave the Pharaohs the lead in Seattle, but Belgium responded in the second half after Romelu Lukaku's introduction helped Rudi Garcia's side rescue a point.

Source: Legit.ng