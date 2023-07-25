Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has now made true his promise of gifting a honest hotel worker $10,000

In a video making the rounds online, the overjoyed lady, Kekwaru Mary, was seen showing off the envelope filled with $100 bills

Mary was all smiles as she heaped strong words of prayers on Davido and the heartwarming video trended on social media

Top Nigerian singer, Davido has now fulfilled his promise to hotel worker, Kekwaru Mary, who returned $70,000 that she found.

The DMW boss promised to give Mary $10,000 and he finally did to the joy of many fans.

In a new video making the rounds online, Mary was seen receiving her $10,000 in cash. The young lady was all smiles as she opened the envelope filled with $100 bills.

Nigerians react as Davido finally gives honest hotel worker $10,000 cash. Photos: @thedavidodailyshow, @davido

Source: Instagram

Mary proceeded to heap strong words of prayers on Davido. According to her, King David in the bible had plenty wives but God still blessed him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She said:

“Anybody that rise up against you will surely be destroyed. King David had plenty wives but God still loved him, God still blessed him and made him great. King David you're going to be so great notwithstanding anything, thank you.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Davido finally gifts honest hotel worker $10,000 cash

smoothchychy:

"So cute to watch! David will continue to rise! God bless our fave! We don’t Stan rubbish! God will provide for you in billions. I wish you love and light of God."

tbest_pop_interiors:

"Even if she’s fc before, she will change to 30bg straight ."

akuah_asabea_ansah:

"That’s why he keeps getting richerA very very KIND MAN!"

mcfameland:

"I want to ask if she will still be working in that her place of work or will just resign immediately."

s1nglepring1e:

"Not the plenty wife reference ."

akuah_asabea_ansah:

"We love you sooo much daddy❤️."

Source: Legit.ng