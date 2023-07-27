The unreleased ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received the endorsement of governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Jigawa, Dutse - The unreleased ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly gotten the endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors.

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State revealed this recently in Dutse, noting that President Tinubu had consulted all the APC governors and that the list would not cause any controversy or face-off.

Governor Umar Namadi said President Bola Tinubu's list got the backing of all the APC governors. Photo Credit: Jigawa State Radio

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, he said:

“Of course, governors were carried along. Yes, we were carried along. Certainly, Nigerians can expect a list that would not cause any rancour amongst us.”

Meanwhile, President Tinubu’s ministerial list is expected to be announced by the National Assembly on or before Friday, May 28.

More speculations over Tinubu's unreleased ministerial list

The list might be announced sooner than Friday as speculations continue to lace around the unreleased ministerial list.

An earlier report by Legit.ng confirmed that President Tinubu was reshuffling the list, which has, in turn, led to the delay in announcing the list.

Other speculations have that some big names were removed and replaced from the list due to some disparities about their antecedents and the disagreement posed by the party chieftains and the national assembly.

Top names like the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, former governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje and former governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, had been removed from the unreleased list.

Other top politicians speculated to have made the list include former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Senator Ken Nnamani and many other big names.

Ministerial List: Tinubu Under Pressure As Nigerians Make Fresh Demands

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's delay of his ministerial list has begun to generate questions about the credibility of the yet-to-be-unveiled enlisted cabinet members.

A source close to the President said the delay was to ensure inclusivity and objectivity in listing the candidates.

Meanwhile, some stakeholders have begun to give President Tinubu a benchmark for which he would work to stir the ship of Nigeria's economy.

