President Bola Tinubu hit the ground running from day one when he resumed the office of the president and has been able to sustain the tempo in subsequent activities.

The actions of President Tinubu have increased the expectations of Nigerians from their new leader and the talk on who are those that would be his minister.

When Tinubu will release the list of minister Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu must provide a list of ministers before July 28

Meanwhile, the president cannot keep the expectation for long and the list is expected to be out, latest by July 28. This is because, by July 28, it will be two months since he assumed to position of Nigerian leader.

A new law signed by immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari stated that the new president has only two months, which is 60 days to send his ministers' names to the national assembly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

If President Tinubu did not restructure the current system, he is expected to submit the names of 27 ministers for confirmation by the Senate between now and July 28.

List of ministers that Tinubu will appoint

Below are the names of ministries that new ministers would occupy.

Federal Capital Territory Administration Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Federal Ministry of Aviation (Nigeria) Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning (Nigeria) Federal Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Nigeria) Federal Ministry of Education (Nigeria) Federal Ministry of Environment (Nigeria) Federal Ministry of Finance (Nigeria) Federal Ministry of Health (Nigeria) Federal Ministry of Information and Culture (Nigeria) Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy Federal Ministry of Interior (Nigeria) Federal Ministry of Justice (Nigeria) Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (Nigeria) Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Nigeria) Federal Ministry of Water Resources (Nigeria) Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (Nigeria) Ministry of Defence (Nigeria) Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry of power Ministry of Transportation (Nigeria) Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Federal Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation. Federal Ministry of Youth and Sport Federal Ministry of Works and Housing Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Recall that the president wrote to the Senate last week to request for approval to make 20 special advisers. The request was approved by the 9th Senate.

The appointment of special advisers did not require the approval of the legislature and on Thursday, June 15, the president announced the appointment of 8 special advisers.

Tinubu inaugurates the national economic council headed by Shettima

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, constituted and inaugurated the National Economic Council at the presidential villa.

The committee is headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima and is saddled with the responsibility of advising the president on the roadmap to the economy.

Addressing the council, President Tinubu said his administration has no excuse for failure because he, the vice president, and many others beg Nigerians to be given the responsibility.

Source: Legit.ng