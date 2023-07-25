The Senate has postponed the unveiling of President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list which was due for disclosure today, Tuesday, July 25

As Nigerians continue to wait anxiously, the new date picked by the upper legislative chamber is Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The ministerial list was stepped down on the order paper of the Nigerian Senate which is led by Senator Godswill Akpabio

FCT, Abuja - The Senate has postponed the presentation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial list, originally scheduled for today, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The official announcement has been deferred till Wednesday, July 26, 2023, PM News reported.

The wait continues for President Tinubu's ministerial list. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Senate postpones announcement of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list to Wednesday

Without any explanation, the senate majority leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, who is a key ally of President Tinubu, moved the motion to postpone the announcement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The newspaper said Senator Simon Mwadkwon, the upper legislative arm’s minority leader, seconded the motion.

Ministerial list: Tinubu removed Wike, Ganduje's names over DSS report? Ally reacts

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that allies and supporters of the immediate past governors of Rivers and Kano states, Nyesom Wike and Abdullahi Ganduje, have been urged to dismiss the report that President Tinubu has removed the names of the former governors from the ministerial list.

Tony Okocha, the coordinator of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Vanguard dismissed the report, saying that “the rumour is a complete work of mischief makers”.

"He's a chess player": Sources reveal what Tinubu is doing as deadline to submit ministerial list nears

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu has been described as a chess player, who keeps important decisions like the long-awaited ministerial list to himself.

This was the submission of a presidency official as the deadline to submit the ministerial list to the Senate nears.

Trouble as prominent lawyer threatens President Bola Tinubu with court over ministerial list

In another related report, Legit.ng reported that an Abuja-based lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said he will challenge President Tinubu’s decision in court in the event an indigene of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is omitted from the ministerial list.

Olajengbesi said the FCT should not be denied the benefits of a state.

Source: Legit.ng