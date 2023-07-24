The supporters of ex-governors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Nyesom Wike of Rivers have been urged to disregard the report that the two former governors have been removed from the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu

President Tinubu was alleged to have removed the names of the two former governors because of the report from the DSS scrutiny

However, the coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tunubu Vanguard, in an interview, urged the public to disregard the report as it was a fake news

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Allies and supporters of the immediate past governors of Rivers and Kano States, Nyesom Wike and Abdullahi Ganduje, have been urged to dismiss the report that President Bola Tinubu has removed the names of the former governors from the ministerial list.

According to Daily Independent, the president allegedly removed the names of the former governors from his ministerial list over the report from the Department of State Service (DSS).

Tinubu's campaigner dismisses report that Wike, Ganduje's names remove from ministerial list Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Wike reportedly raises voice against President Tinubu

Wike was also alleged to have raised his voice against President Tinubu when he learnt that his name and ex-Governor Ganduje did not pass through the scrutiny of the DSS.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But Chief Tony Okocha, the coordinator of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Vanguard (BAT-V), in an interview, dismissed the report, saying that “the rumour is a complete work of mischief makers”.

The APC chieftain said the former governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was a great performer who was loved by Nigerians and had great respect for elders.

Wike, Ganduje's name being removed from ministerial list is fake news

According to Okocha, Wike is a lover of President Tinubu, and this was why he worked for the president in Rivers State during the 2023 presidential election in the state, adding that the allegation has no basis.

Okocha maintained that the carrier of the news was neither a staff of the DSS nor a personnel at the presidential villa.

He then asked:

“Where then did he get the story that Wike’s name was removed by the security service?”

Presidency: President Tinubu to rename FIRS

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu will rename the tax collection service, FIRS, to another name, NRS.

This was disclosed by Zach Adedeji, the special adviser on revenue to President Tinubu and shared by the Tinubu/Shettima Media Support (TMS).

According to the statement, the president would unveil the agency's new names once the Senate constituted its committees.

Source: Legit.ng