The much-talked-about ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is likely to be laid bare this last week of July 2023

An aide to ex-President Muhamamdu Buhari said the list which contains the names, and details of those who will constitute Tinubu's cabinet is likely to be unveiled today, Tuesday, July 25

According to Bashir Ahmad, the ministerial list will be announced at the Senate's plenary barring any last-minute change

An aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari has given an update regarding the long-awaited ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Bashir Ahmad, Tinubu would unveil the ministerial list on Tuesday, July 25.

Bashir Ahmad has revealed Tinubu's ministerial list will be unveiled today, Tuesday, July 25, by the Senate.

Senate will receive Tinubu's ministerial list on Tuesday, July 25, Buhari's aide reveals

Ahmad, a digital communications aide to Buhari made this disclosure on his official Twitter handle, on Monday night, July 24.

He noted that the controversial list would be announced at the on Tuesday's plenary, provided there was no last-minute change.

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng, reads thus:

"Barring any last-minute change,

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s much-anticipated ministerial nominees’ list will be announced by the Senate tomorrow, Tuesday."

Legit.ng understands that the President has barely five days to the 60-day window to submit his ministerial list for screening and confirmation of his cabinet at the National Assembly, according to the 1990 Constitution as amended, Premium Times report confirmed.

President Tinubu reportedly speaks on ministerial list

Amid the anxiety surrounding the unreleased ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a fresh development has revealed that the list is undergoing reshuffling.

There have been speculations that the President had written to the National Assembly notifying them of his readiness to submit the list for their perusal and confirmation.

Other reports confirmed that the list had been sent to the National Assembly and has since been scrutinised and checked.

Tinubu’s ministerial list fails to surface at Senate, southeast senator Umeh reacts

The senator representing Anam­bra Central, Victor Umeh, has revealed his position regarding the long-awaited ministerial list of Nigeria's President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Umeh, on Thursday, July 20, disclosed that the Sen­ate was not in custody of the minis­terial list purportedly sent to its chamber by President Tinubu.

Umeh made this disclosure while reacting to reports in sections of the media that the upper chamber had received the ministerial list from the executive.

