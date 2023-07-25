Among the names that have been mentioned to be part of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet, former Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike is on the list

Wike was among the G-5 People's Democratic Party (PDP) governors that worked against the presidential candidate of their party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

The former governor had served as a minister of state for education during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - In the case of Rivers, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders are divided as the majority of them have reportedly opposed the purported nomination of the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike as minister.

According to a report by Vanguard on Tuesday, July 25, Wike’s antagonists have officially written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ministerial list: Rivers APC leaders divided over Wike

The newspaper also said some loyal party members who worked tirelessly for APC’s victory during the February poll have threatened to dump the party in the event President Tinubu abandon staunch members in Rivers state and opt for Wike.

Wike’s critics reportedly described the environment created by the ex-governor, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, as hostile which they will not forget in a hurry.

