Four Boko Haram members allegedly plotting to attack PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, have been arrested

The Adamawa state police command, while confirming the development, said the four suspects were nabbed in Atiku’s residence in Yola, and handed over to the Force

Yahaya Suleiman, the command's spokesperson disclosed further that the prime suspect is a native of Damboa in Borno state

The Boko Haram suspects reportedly plotting to attack the Yola, Adamawa state residence of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, have been arrested.

A 29-year-old suspect, Jubrila Mohammed, who confessed to being a Boko Haram member from Damboa in Borno state, was first arrested at the gate of the former vice-president’s residence while trying to carry out the attack at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, Daily Trust reported.

How the 4 Boko Haram members were arrested, Adamawa police opens up

Yahaya Suleiman, police spokesperson in Adamawa, confirmed the development on Monday, July 24, 2023, The Cable report added.

After his arrest, three other persons suspected to be his accomplice were also nabbed, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

In a statement, Atiku's media office revealed further details.

“All four suspects have been handed over to military authorities. We commend the police for the work that they continue to do in this particular investigation. We further ask that other relevant security agencies remain on top of their brief.”

PDP accuses APC as Atiku survives assassination at home

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of masterminding an assassination attack on its presidential flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

On Sunday, July 23, some suspected Boko Haram members allegedly attacked the former vice president at his residence in Yola, the Adamawa State capital and his home state.

But the PDP, in a statement on Monday evening, July 24, alleged that, with the confession made by some assailant, the incident was a "sponsored attempt" on the life of Atiku over his doggedness to reclaim his mandate at the presidential election petition court (PEPC).

“There’s a plot by APC, Tinubu to get favourable judgement at Tribunal”, Atiku alleges

Similarly, Atiku Abubakar has made a serious allegation regarding Nigeria's judiciary and democracy.

In a statement, Atiku disclosed that the judiciary is threatened in its quest to deliver justice regarding the petitions submitted at the presidential election tribunal.

Meanwhile, Atiku is challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, which produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the poll and Nigeria's 16th president.

