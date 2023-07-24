As the presidential election petition tribunal reaches its penultimate stage, an attempt has been made to assassinate Atiku Abubakar, the presidential bannerman of PDP

It was gathered that the incident transpired on Sunday, July 23, at his residence in Yola, the Adamawa State capital

The suspects who were nabbed by the police were members of the terror group who planned to bomb Atiku's apartment

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Adamawa, Yola - Emerging reports have confirmed that some suspected Boko Haram terrorists attempted to assassinate Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Timi Frank, a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), confirmed this development by sending a statement to Legit.ng on Monday, July 24.

The suspected Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to bomb Atiku Abubakar's residence in Yola were nabbed by the police. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, Frank revealed that the attempt on Atiku's life was at his residence in Yola, the state capital of Adamawa State, on Sunday, July 23.

He disclosed that the authorities had arrested the suspects and confessed to the police that there was a grand plot to bomb Atiku's residence and the American University in Yola owned by him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Frank said:

"Upon investigation by the SCID Adamawa State Police HQ, it was verified and confirmed that the suspect confessed to a grand plot to plant bombs in the Modibbo Adama Central Mosque, the residence of the Waziri as well as the American University in Yola.

"These confessions of the dreaded Boko Haram sect are troubling and worrisome, as this is the first time an attempted attack of this magnitude would be planned on the person of HE Atiku Abubakar."

Atiku's ally calls for FG's intervention

Frank has called on the federal government to beef up security and adequately protect the former Vice President.

He also called on the international community to set their sight on the development, which is coming at a time when the presidential election tribunal has reached the penultimate session where it has been confirmed that he (Atiku) won 21 States out of 36 as stipulated in an INEC document.

Frank said:

"to take notice, that only recently the INEC confirmed in the PEPT on he winning in 21 states and therefore sending shock waves to the opposition and current government on the possibility of a rerun election.

"Perhaps this grand plot is being sponsored by top opposition politicians to assassinate the former VP in a bid to cause chaos and deny him any chance of retrieving his stolen mandate. We are therefore circumspect in this regard."

Tribunal: PDP Won 21 States at Presidential Polls? Details Emerge in Atiku’s Address to INEC

Meanwhile, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has issued his final address at the presidential election petition tribunal.

In his final address, Atiku insisted that he won 21 States of the federation at the 2023 presidential elections on Saturday, February 25.

Atiku also faulted the decision of the electoral body to declare Bola Tinubu the winner of the election despite not meeting the requirements.

Source: Legit.ng