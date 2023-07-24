The PDP has accused the APC of trying to silence Atiku Abubakar over the ongoing hearing at the presidential election petition court

Some suspected members of Boko Haram reportedly attacked Atiku at his home in Adamawa on Sunday evening

But the PDP, in a statement on Monday, alleged that the attack could be connected to a recent threat by the APC to silence the former vice president

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of masterminding an assassination attack on its presidential flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

On Sunday, July 23, some suspected Boko Haram members allegedly attacked the former vice president at his residence in Yola, the Adamawa State capital and his home state.

PDP attack APC over attack on Atiku

Source: Twitter

PDP accuses APC of trying to silence Atiku

But the PDP, in a statement on Monday evening, July 24, alleged that, with the confession made by some assailant, the incident was a "sponsored attempt" on the life of Atiku over his doggedness to reclaim his mandate at the presidential election petition court (PEPC).

In a statement by the PDP national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, posted on the official Twitter page of the party, the opposition party expressed suspicion that the attack could be in connection with the latest alleged threat from the ruling APC.

PDP tackles APC again

The statement partly reads:

"The PDP asks, is this foiled attack on Atiku Abubakar and sensitive locations in Yola, Adamawa connected to the recent APC’s threats of chaos and anarchy in the country."

Earlier on Sunday, the PDP, in a statement, said that heaven would not fall if the PEPC sacked President Bola Tinubu over electoral fraud.

Atiku and the PDP are currently challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, where President Tinubu was declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

