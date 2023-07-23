Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, has again tackled President Bola Tinubu on the outcome of the election.

The former vice president, in a statement sent to Legit.ng, on Sunday, July 23, maintained that the president and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), said heaven would not fall if President Tinubu is removed from office as president.

The PDP leader urged the presidential election petition court (PEPC) to summon the courage to deliver substantial justice to his petition that sought to nullify the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku maintained that the threat from the presidency is nothing if Tinubu is removed as Nigerian President on the ground of massive electoral fraud during the poll.

In his final written address, the former vice president described the threat as an empty one used to mount pressure on the tribunal so that justice would not be upheld in the petition challenging the victory of President Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng