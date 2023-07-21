James Ibori, the former governor of Delta State, has been asked to confiscate his £101.5 million pounds or face eight years in jail

The confiscated amount in naira is N101,143,847,363.27, which is one-nine of the amount that Nigeria's three tiers of government shared on Thursday

Judge David Tomlinson of Southwark Crown Court of London in the UK, on Friday, July 21, gave the order

According to Judge Tomlinson, Ibori must pay the money immediately or go to prison for another eight years.

The former governor, in his reaction to the ruling, said that the confiscation order of the UK's highest court would be appealed.

Ibori, in a Facebook post on Thursday night, before the confiscation order, said:

“Finally, the shenanigans in the Southwark Crown Court are drawing to a close.

“Judge Tomlinson is due to make a confiscation order which should be both realisable and not punitive.

“However, after what transpired in court today my hopes are rapidly fading for any degree of fairness.

“In the 2 years it has taken to write this judgment it seems apparent that he has forgotten many of the salient points and is prioritising expediency over justice.

“The next steps will be to take my fight for justice to the highest courts in the UK.”

The hearing was heard on Thursday, July 20, and counsels to the prosecutor and defence presented their arguments that explained how the confiscation figure should be calculated as a result of the judge's findings.

