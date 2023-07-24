There are allegations that the duo of former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike; and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State are making moves to lobby the appeal court president

Phrank Shaibu, the media aide to Atiku Abubakar, made this allegation in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, July 24

The PDP chieftain alleged that the duo of Wike and Makinde were spotted uninvited at the memorial service hosted by the President of the Appeal Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has sounded the alarm over former Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike; and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State’s visit to Plateau State for the memorial service hosted by the President of the Appeal Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

This development was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng by Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar.

The presidential election tribunal has reached its penultimate stage, and the five-member panel of judges will decide the fate of the petitioners. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/Seyi Makinde

As contained in the statement, Shauibu kicked against the duo (Wike and Makinde) for their constant monitoring of the judges as the presidential election petition tribunal reached its penultimate stage.

It was gathered that the duo of Wike and Makinde were not invited to the event, which further speaks volumes of their presence at the event.

Atiku’s aide added that Wike had been using dubious means to cosy up to judges and giving them gifts under the guise of welfare.

He argued that Wike’s latest visit to an event hosted by the Appeal Court President could be another ruse to influence the appellate court where the current tribunal judges are from.

CJN Ariwoola's instance

Shaibu also alleged that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, made a Freudian slip a few months ago when he claimed he was happy that Governor Makinde was a member of the renegade governors known as the G5.

He said:

“Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State as the host governor, was invited for the programme, but Wike and Makinde were gate crashers at that event. The reason is not far-fetched. They have continued to cosy up to judges just to impress their paymaster.

“Unfortunately, the CJN, Justice Ariwoola, has also failed to live above suspicion. He was in Rivers State ahead of the election, where he said he was happy that Governor Makinde was a member of G5. Then, at the commissioning of the Oyo Governor’s lodge in Abuja on May 25, the CJN once again was the special guest of Governor Makinde.

“Today, there are rumours that the next attorney-general will be a kinsman of the CJN as part of efforts to manipulate the outcome of the election petition tribunal. While this has not been proven, the fact remains that the CJN has put himself in a position where his integrity is constantly questioned.”

Justice Bulkachuwa instance

Shaibu maintained that Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa’s confession that he convinced his wife, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa – a former Appeal Court President – to grant some favours to his colleagues in the Senate had vindicated Atiku.

He added:

“In 2019, we asked the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, to recuse herself because of conflict of interest since her husband was an APC senator. This same APC said we were crying wolf where there was none.

“Four years later, we were vindicated after Senator Bulkachuwa himself on the floor of the Senate admitted that his wife granted favours to some of his colleagues. Our suspicions are never wrong.

“Governor Wike continually feels too familiar with judges because his wife is one. He gives judges gifts in the name of welfare. This is ironic given the fact that this is a man who does not believe in the rule of law."

Meanwhile, Atiku is challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, which produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the poll and Nigeria's 16th president.

Source: Legit.ng