The leaked memo on the planned mass burial of the victims of the 2023 EndSARS protest has been clarified by the Lagos state government

A statement from the state's Ministry of Health said none of the bodies designated to be buried was from the Lekki toll gate, as insinuated in some parts of the media report

The government said the remains were picked up in other parts of the state during the protest, and no one has claimed them since 2023

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos State government has clarified the purported claim that it approved the sum of N61 million for the mass burial of victims of EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

In a statement on Sunday, July 23, by Olusegun Ogboye, the Permanent Secretary to the state's Ministry of Health, the government said the casualties that were to be busy, none of them was from the Lekki attacked as being claimed by some section of the media.

Lagos Government reacts to mass burial of EndSARS protesters Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

The statement, which was shared by Jubril Gawat, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on his Twitter page, indicated that victims of the protest that were to be buried were "not from the Lekki Toll Gate as being inferred in the mischievous publications."

Victims of Lagos EndSARS protesters to get mass burial

According to the statement,

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"the Lagos State Environmental Health Unit (SEHMU) picked up bodies in the aftermath of #EndSARS violence and community clashes at Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, Ajegunle, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Ojota, Ekoro, Ogba, Isolo and Ajah areas of Lagos State."

It added that no one had come forward to claim the bodies picked across the state since 2020 the incident happened.

Before now, there have been controversies on the record regarding the list of people that died during the protest, which led the governor to set up an inquest, chaired by Justice Doris Okuwobi.

Lagos and the federal government have consistently denied the claim that there was mass killing during the EndSARS protests when it happened in 2020.

APC Vs Labour Party: Tribunal to decide Rhodes-Vivour’s fate today

Legit.ng earlier reported that the tribunal sitting in Lagos is set to determine the fate of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party on his suit filed against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Rhodes-Vivour is asking the court to disqualify Sanwo-Olu over non-compliance with the electoral act, and INEC guidelines, and not having the highest number of votes in the election.

But Justice Arum Ashom of the court had fixed Friday to determine whether the suit is competent to be heard.

Source: Legit.ng