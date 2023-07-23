A fresh prophecy has been delivered regarding who will emerge the winner of the coming Bayelsa state governorship election

The Bayelsa poll is one of the off-cycle elections that will be conducted in Nigeria in 2023, the others happening in Kogi and Imo states

Prophet Godwin Ikuru said a former governor of the state who is seeking to regain power, Timipre Sylva, will be defeated

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the spiritual leader of the Jehovah Eye Salvation, has said Governor Douye Diri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the November 11 election in Bayelsa state, will retain his seat.

Speaking on a Facebook Live programme on Thursday, July 20, Prophet Ikuru said Timipre Sylva, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag-bearer, will lose because “his path is dark”.

Prophet Ikuru says Governor Diri will win the 2023 election in Bayelsa state. Photo credits: Timipre Marlin Sylva, Douye Diri, Jehovah EYE Salvation Ministry

Source: Facebook

“I don’t see the path of Sylva shining”: Prophet Ikuru

The cleric stated that although it wouldn’t be a smooth path to victory for the incumbent Bayelsa governor, he will eventually see complete his eight-year reign.

Prophet Ikuru said:

“Sylva, your path is dark. The person that I’m looking at that is shining is Diri. I don’t see the path of Sylva shining. I see your path dark.”

He added:

“There would be a 'dragging' between Diri and Sylva that will lead to court case. But Sylva will not become the governor.”

