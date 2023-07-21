On March 1, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2023 presidential election

Opposition caucus, Labour Party (LP), filed a petition before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), seeking nullification of the poll on grounds of non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022

After President Tinubu, through his lawyers, asked the tribunal to bar Obi from contesting in another election if the court voids the February 25 poll, Obi's lawyers have responded

FCT, Abuja - As the presidential tribunal continues its hearing, the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi have discredited the written address filed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the outcome of the February presidential elections.

Obi, through his lawyers, described Tinubu’s team’s recent outburst as “desperation taken too far”.

Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu are still battling it out in court. Photo credits: Kola Sulaimon/AFP, Simon Maina/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Now, according to a report by Nigerian Tribune on Friday, July 21, the petitioners in their final written address filed by Obi’s lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), said there will only be anarchy if the rule of law is truncated.

The written address was forwarded to Messrs Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

The address partly reads:

“This is a cheap, misguided, and destructive blackmail clearly intended to target the country’s judicialism and constitutionalism. It also aims at cannibalising our democracy.

“When has it become offensive for Petitioners to canvass a ground prescribed for the challenge of an election in section 134(1)(b) of the Electoral Act? Desperation taken too far can be extremely dangerous.

"Let the 2nd and 3rd Respondents (Tinubu and Kashim Shettima) know that where the rule of law is trampled upon or truncated, anarchy reigns supreme.”

Election petition: How Peter Obi, Labour Party contradicted themselves, Tinubu's lawyers speak

Legit.ng had reported that Wole Olanipekun, counsel to President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, insisted that the relevance of upload on the result viewing portal (IREV) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), occupied a tertiary place in extant legal framework.

Tinubu’s lawyers maintained that the technical glitch experienced did not have any impact on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

