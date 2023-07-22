President Bola Tinubu is believed to be a talent hunter and is hoped to appoint the best hands to become his ministers

MS Ingawa, a political commentator, maintained President Tinubu is a talent hunter and that he will bring something different to the table

The ministerial list is expected to arrive at the Senate early next week, and the lawmakers have expressed the readiness to commence the screening of the nominees

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Katsina, Katsina - The hope that President Bola Tinubu will appoint the best hand as ministers has been heightened as he is known to be a talent hunter and politician who reward loyalty.

MS Ingawa, a political commentator, while speaking with Legit.ng, expressed optimism that President Tinubu will appoint the best hands, both politicians and technocrats, adding that he believed the President will bring "something different."

President Tinubu will pick the best hands as ministers Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

When Tinubu will send the ministerial list to the Senate

President Tinubu's ministerial list is expected to arrive at the National Assembly earlier next week, and screening of the nominees is expected to commence immediately.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Senate was also reported to be planning to suspend its annual recess, which was expected to commence on July 27, for the screening of the ministerial nominees.

According to The Nation, a principal officer of the Senate disclosed that the recess was suspended to allow the lawmakers to sit daily for the clearance of the ministers and that the beginning of the vacation could be extended by one week.

"Tinubu will appoint best hands", Ingawa expresses optimism

Yemi Adaramodu, the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs chairman, said there was enough time left to put the president's request on review to embark on the extended break.

But Ingawa said:

"I believe the ministerial list will make up of both Politicians and Technocrats. BAT is known for identifying talents and also rewarding loyalty. But I believe the list will differ from what we used to have."

"Cash will only end up raising inflation": Analyst speaks on Tinubu's palliative

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's proposed conditional cash transfer to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal might not be the best option.

MS Ingawa, a public commentator, maintained that the conditional cash transfer could lead to inflation in the country.

According to Ingawa, the best option for the government to do was to procure transport vehicles in congested cities and subsidise transport fares for people through the vehicles.

Source: Legit.ng