Ex-Delta State governor James Ibori has condemned the ruling of the Southwark Crown Court in London on the confiscation of £100m linked to him

The embattled Ibori, who is not pleased with the verdict, described it as partial, wholly unrealistic and unrealisable

Ibori stated that he would not stop believing in attaining justice as he vowed to appeal the ruling at the appellate court

Delta, Asaba - Following an order by the Southwark Crown Court in London on Friday, July 21, to confiscate the £101.5 million allegedly linked to James Ibori, the former governor of Delta state has reacted.

In a lengthy Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, July 22, Ibori described the ruling of the presiding judge as difficult to comprehend and accept.

James Ibori has vowed to appeal the UK court orders on the confiscation of £100M linked to him. Photo Credit: James Ibori and In Pictures Ltd./Corbis

He wrote:

"...today's ruling from Judge Tomlinson is difficult to comprehend and even harder to accept. I have to move past the fact that the British Courts found themselves competent to sit in Judgment over contracts awarded in Delta State for contracts that were legitimately awarded and completed.

"I have come to accept my fate despite the inability of the British prosecutors to show any evidence whatsoever of monies defrauded or indeed missing from Delta State."

Ibori further defended himself in an open statement on his Facebook page, claiming that most of the assets linked to him were never his properties.

He gave instances noting that some of these properties belonged to his friends, and whenever he makes use of it, they directly link it to him and issue an order of forfeiture or confiscation.

Ibori wrote:

"...many of the assets are not and have never been owned by me - it seems that if you are my friend and you allowed me to spend some holiday time in your house, then by this order I now own your home and must ask you to sell it to satisfy the Order."

He described the ruling of the UK judge as partial, wholly unrealistic and unrealisable.

Ibori said the judge completely disregarded any arguments, evidence or expert witnesses in his favour.

Ibori vows to appeal UK court ruling

Meanwhile, Ibori has vowed to appeal the ruling of the Southwark Crown Court in London.

He said:

"At this point in time words fail me and so the question for me as I take my case to the Court of Appeal, is, if I continue to believe that I may finally get some Justice is this the definition of madness?

"I know one thing for sure, that if I do not go to the Court of Appeal to contest this outrageous Order then my people will definitely say that I am a madman!"

