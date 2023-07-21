The former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, is about to lose over 100 million pounds ($129 million) at a Briton court

The UK authorities earlier indicted Ibori for fraud and money laundering through some banks and properties in the Kingdom

Ibori was the former governor of Delta State between 1999 and 2007 under the PDP platform and was part of the 1999 class of governors that visited President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday

London, UK - James Ibori, former governor of Delta State, who was earlier convicted of fraud and money laundering in the United Kingdom (UK), is about to lose more than 100 million pounds ($129 million) at a Briton court.

Ibori was governor of Delta State between 1999 to 2007 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and part of the 1999 governors who recently visited President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa, Daily Trust reported.

Former PDP governor charged with ten count charges

The former governor admitted to a 10-count money laundering and fraud charges and was jailed for 13 years.

He was captured and extradited to London from Dubai after he fled Nigeria.

The Kingdom authorities indicted the PDP chieftain for stealing public funds and laundering them through the banks and properties in the UK.

The confiscation proceedings of Ibori are nearing completion, following the legal battles and delays.

James Ibori faces fresh charges in UK court

Judge David Tomlinson of Southwark Crown Court was reported to have made some factual findings on the amount of money that the former Delta governor benefited from the crimes.

The hearing was heard on Thursday, July 20, and counsels to the prosecutor and defence presented their arguments that explained how the confiscation figure should be calculated as a result of the judge's findings.

Tomlinson is expected to finalise and issue his order on Friday, July 21 or shortly after.

Source: Legit.ng