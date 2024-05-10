The convener of NSPPD, pastor Jerry Eze has rewarded six members from his worship team who have been diligent in the service to God

The video of the members receiving new cars from the clergy surfaced online and many were happy about it

In the clip, those who were rewarded knelt down to appreciate the clergy while some of them busted into tears

Pastor Jerry Eze, the founder of Streams of Joy International Ministry and convener of NSPPD movement, has brought tears to the eyes of some of his devoted church members.

In a clip which surfaced online, six members of his worship team in the NSPPD movement were rewarded with new cars. The people who were gifted the automobile were so happy that they showed their appreciation.

Pastor Jerry Eze gives devoted worship members cars. Photo credit @realjerryeze

Source: Instagram

Men shed tears

In the video, some of them busted in tears and knelt to thank the clergy, who earns Billions on YouTube.

The cars were parked under a tree and their documents neatly kept in brown envelopes and placed on each of the cars.

Recall that Pastor Eze had revealed sometimes ago that he was at war. According to him, some people were spreading lies against him. It was some loyal church members who came to his rescue and defended him publicly then.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed what paster Eze did for his members. Here are some of the comments below:

@ryke__:

"What a lovely day to be alive!."e

@officalyettyqueen:

"God bless you sir, things I love to see."

@adunniefabrics__stores:

"As it should be ! God bless you plenty Pastor Jerry Eze."

@akinlawon.adejoke:

"May God continue to bless you more sir."

@afolabi6991:

"God bless you Papa for this kind gesture."

@serenaada99:

"Wow God bless him."

@bigaunty4rea:

"WOW ! More grace Pastor J."

@diamonddupsy_decency:

"God bless you papa may the anointing oil on your head will never dry Amen.

@bigwhalesgospel:

"This pure love."

@sharmhefitz:

"Eleyi lo far ohh congratulations ."

Actors storm Pastor Jerry Eze's church for prayers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that some members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria had gone to Pastor Eze's NSPPD morning prayers for refuge after losing some members in mysterious circumstances.

In a video that went viral online, the president of the guild, Emeka Rollas, and Patience Ozokwo were seen on the podium addressing the congregation.

The clergy later called all members out for special prayer.

Source: Legit.ng