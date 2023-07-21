The Labour Party (LP) surprised many people during the 2023 presidential election, a supporter of the present administration has noted

Tope Fasua, an economist and one-time presidential hopeful, said the LP was the option of some Nigerians because of the anger in the land

Speaking to Legit.ng, Fasua warned that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) must not fail

FCT, Abuja - The camp of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the question of whether the Labour Party (LP) and Peter Obi can repeat their ‘impressive’ performance in the next election “is a different ball game”.

Speaking in a recent interview with Legit.ng, Tope Fasua, who was on the campaign trail of Tinubu, said Obi got 6,101,533 votes in the 2023 presidential election “because they basically leveraged on the anger of the people”.

Tope Fasua says the Tinubu government must deliver if it hopes to survive another Obi challenge in 2027. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

"Bola Tinubu govt must do well", Tope Fasua

He said to avoid an upset in 2027, the administration of Tinubu “must do very well”.

Fasua told Legit.ng:

“I didn’t expect Labour Party to perform. Many people did not expect so. But it is what it is. Though they were just starting, and within a year or so, they managed to gain that momentum.

“Whether they can repeat it the next time again is a different ball game, because they basically leveraged on the anger of the people.

“So that means that the current government must do very well."

