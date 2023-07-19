Daniel Bwala, a former aide to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, has alleged that Abdullahi Adamu refused to pay him some legal fees

Adamu, who recently resigned as APC national chairman, was accused by Bwala of insisting that he would not be paid for the fee because he left the APC for the PDP

Bwala was a former member of the APC before joining the PDP over the Muslim-Muslim ticket of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, an aide to Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the February 25 Presidential Election, has alleged that the recently resigned All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, owed him some professional fee.

Bwala was a member of the ruling APC before moving to the PDP when the ruling party introduced the Muslim-Muslim ticket of President Bola Tinubu and vice president Kashim Shettima, Daily Trust reported.

Atiku's aide accuses Adamu of owing him money Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Atiku's aide mocks Adamu as he resigns as APC chairman

In his reaction to the resignation of the Adamu as APC national chairman, Bwala hailed President Tinubu and the Yoruba for not playing politics of bitterness.

The senior advocate then mocked Adamu's resignation as national chairman of the APC, saying that everyone should take life seriously.

Bwala, who is a strong campaigned for Atiku, alleged that the former chairman of the APC denied him his legal fees because he dumped the party for the PDP ahead of the 2023 election.

PDP chieftain commends Tinubu, Yoruba for not playing bitter politics

The PDP chieftain also noted that some of his friends in the ruling APC stopped talking to him.

The allegation reads:

"Life is to be taken easy, ohh. The APC chairman was reported to have said, ‘I could write demand letters that filled his office and still would not get my professional fees of what I worked for’ simply because I left the party. Today he is not the chairman, and he will watch how I will be paid my fees by those who, in spite of the fact that I left the party, but we maintained cordiality and respect.”

President Tinubu returns to Nigeria amid APC Crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has returned to the federal capital territory (FCT) from his official trip to Kenya.

The president returned to the country amid a heightened crisis rocking the APC as the national chairman of his party, Abdullahi Adamu, resigned.

Adamu's resignation was also followed by the resignation of the APC's national secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

Source: Legit.ng