The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered the Youth Party (YP) as a new political party.

The national commissioner and chairman information and voter education committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, made this disclosure on Thursday, July 20, in Abuja in a statement.

INEC registers a new political party in Nigeria. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Why the Youth Party (YP) was registered?

Daily Trust reports that this development raised the number of registered political parties in the country to 19.

Legit.ng understands that INEC had on 6 February 2020 deregistered 74 political parties for poor performance in the 2019 general elections and the subsequent re-run elections across the country.

Okoye in Thursday’s statement recalled that the Youth Party (YP) was registered on 16th August 2018 by virtue of the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on 16th October 2017.

The statement said that based on the judgement of the Supreme Court, INEC interfaced with officials of the YP on the modalities for its operation based on the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 and the Regulations and Guidelines of the Commission.

Okoye said,

“Consequently, the commission has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th Political Party in Nigeria with all the rights and privileges accorded political parties in Nigeria.”

