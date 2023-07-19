Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu on Wednesday night, July 19 held a crucial meeting with some key players regarding the current state of the nation's economy

The president met with met his vice, Kashim Shettima, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and some state governors to conclude arrangement on the distribution of fuel subsidy palliative

Interestingly, the immediate past governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, was present at the meeting

On Wednesday, July 19, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and some members of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) to finalize arrangement on the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Worried by the economic hardship the subsidy removal on petrol has caused Nigerians, President Tinubu has continued consultation with key players on how to get the economy on sound footing.

Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio, and other state governors meet on Wednesday, July 19 to conclude arrangement on fuel subsidy removal palliative.

Tinubu holds meeting with Shettima, Akapaio, other govs over subsidy removal palliatives

Consequently, the president and his vice president Senator Shettima met with the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio and some governors including those of Imo, Kwara, Lagos and Ogun, Vanguard reported.

Former governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State was also part of the meeting.

Presidential Adviser on special duties, communications and strategy, Dele Alake explained that the meeting also looked at how to finalize arrangement on the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal, report added.

The presidency had earlier proposed the distribution of grains and fertilizers to farmers also as part of measures to boost food security in the country.

Watch as Shettima, governors, others arrive for the meeting with President Tinubu

President Tinubu bows to pressure gives fresh directives on N8,000 palliative

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the N8000 palliative that was earlier said would be transferred to 12 million households to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal be reviewed.

Dele Alake, the spokesperson to the president, added that Bola Tinubu also said the total package of the palliatives should be unveiled to Nigerians.

While vowing always to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, the president ordered that fertilisers and grains be released to 50 million farmers and households.

Fuel subsidy: FG to increase workers' salary? Details emerge as Akpabio speaks

Amid the upward rise in fuel prices and commodities, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said there would be a review of workers' salaries, and the federal government would do implementation in earnest.

This development was revealed at Akpabio's office when he was visited by the governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji and lawmakers representing the state at the lower chamber of the national assembly.

While speaking during the Tuesday, July 18 visit, Akpabio told Governor Oyebanji that the federal government would not rest on its ores and that they are entirely aware of the hardship plaguing the country and its citizens due to the subsidy removal.

