The National Economic Council (NEC) has directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately distribute grains to states within one or two weeks to bring down the price of food items across the country.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the NEC meeting, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, July 20.

After the NEC meeting, Vice President Kashim Shettima directed NEMA to immediately release grains to states to crash food prices. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

VP Kashim Shettima gives fresh directive to NEMA

The governor said that Shettima directed NEMA to release the grains immediately, adding that states would be involved in the mechanism, Daily Trust reported.

Mohammed, who expressed concern over the high prices of food items, noted that food was a key component of what was considered by the council.

“The National Economic Council (NEC) discussed giving broader interventions to all the sectors and all the segments of the society.

“Food is a key component of what is on the table in terms of food security. On the escalation of prices of foodstuff, we are happy because NEC has seriously engaged with NEMA, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and indeed with the Ministry of Agriculture.

“We have some buffer stock that is already there with NEMA, so council directed that the states will immediately be allocated substantial portions of food items, grains and so on for distribution so that the prices of food stuff will come down.

“These grains will be given at subsidized rates or at the rates they were acquired. The CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme and its Agric. programme have ensured a large stock of rice and other grains. These will be made available within one week so that they will be distributed to the states.”

Subsidy removal: States and LGs will be involved in the distribution of grains

The governor revealed that NEC had established a robust agreement that states and local governments would be involved in the distribution of the grains, Daily Nigerian report added.

He also said that NEMA would collaborate with the corresponding institutions in the states and Local Governments so that the grains would be distributed with ease.

He said that the council had recognised the need for transparency in the distribution of the grains, assuring that all members of the society would be involved in the exercise.

