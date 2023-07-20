Amid the recent hike in fuel prices, Vice President Kashim Shettima has summoned an emergency meeting of the national economic council (NEC)

The Vice President is being joined by the 36 governors of the federation and other international economic stakeholders

The meeting will discuss the N500 billion palliative funds for 12 million underprivileged families

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently presiding over the national economic council (NEC) meeting with the 36 State governors of the federation at the council chambers in Aso Rock on Thursday, July 20.

As reported by Channels TV online, the meeting has in attendance the Director General of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and stakeholders from the World Bank and other government agencies.

The national economic council meeting is expected to deliberate on the N500bn palliative funds and the hike in fuel prices. Photo Credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the meeting is expected to deliberate on the review of the N500 billion palliative funds to be shared among 12 million underprivileged families across the 36 states and also a deliberation on the recent hike in petrol prices to up to N617/litre.

Tinubu's dilemma on N500bn palliative fund

Less than a week ago, President Tinubu instructed that N8,000 be transferred to these families monthly for six months.

The President faced backlash from civil society, political critics, former government officials and other pressure groups who labelled it as another means to syphon the money.

Before he decided to review the N8000 disbursement, President Tinubu sent a letter to the lower chamber of the National Assembly regarding the $800 million loan request of the previous Muhammadu Buhari administration for a social safety net programme.

Among other issues, the review by the President is expected to be top on the NEC meeting agenda on Thursday.

It was gathered that the state house journalists were excused before the commencement of the meeting.

Hopefully, resolutions from the meeting will be communicated to the press afterwards.

President Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio, APC Govs Meet Over Fuel Subsidy Removal Palliatives

Similarly, Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, July 19, held a crucial meeting with some key players regarding the current state of the nation’s economy.

The president met with his vice, Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and some state governors on the distribution of fuel subsidy palliative.

Interestingly, the immediate past governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, was present at the meeting.

Source: Legit.ng