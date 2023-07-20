52 days after taking oath of office as Nigeria's leader, President Bola Tinubu‘s ministerial list is not ready

Tinubu, sworn in as president on May 29, has to submit his ministerial list to the Senate before July 29 as mandated by law

Although the president has made some appointments, especially special advisers, he is dragging his feet on the appointment of ministers

FCT, Abuja - Olakunle Olanrewaju, the special adviser (SA) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on national assembly matters (house of representatives), has confirmed that his principal has yet to forward his ministerial nominees' list to the legislatures.

A report by The Punch published on Thursday, July 20, noted this.

Nigerians await President Tinubu's ministerial list. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ministerial appointment: N’Assembly awaits nominees

Expectations on the ministerial list have heightened as President Tinubu clocks over 50 days in office.

By law, Tinubu is required to name his cabinet within 60 days after taking the oath of office on May 29 and transmits it to the Senate for confirmation.

With barely a week to submit his cabinet list to the national assembly as recommended by the constitution, Nigerians are anxiously waiting for the list of ministers who would work with him to direct the affairs of Nigeria.

During this waiting period, counsels have been coming. While some people have urged the president to appoint technocrats, others asked him to reward party loyalty with ministerial slots.

President Bola Tinubu: When Nigerians should expect ministerial list disclosed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will send his final list of ministerial nominees to the national assembly this week.

According to a report on Tuesday, July 18, by Vanguard newspaper, although the list had been ready several weeks ago, it was tweaked recently.

Recently, reports emerged that President sent his list of preferred cabinet members to relevant security agencies for proper scrutiny.

Revealed: President Tinubu's alleged preferred ministerial nominee from Ogun state

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu is believed to be nursing the idea of naming Wale Edun, the recently appointed special adviser on monetary policies, as his ministerial candidate from Ogun state.

In a report on Sunday, July 16, The Punch disclosed that a source within the presidency revealed that President Tinubu had tipped Edun as the state's ministerial candidate.

Source: Legit.ng