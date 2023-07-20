The Nigerian Senate has been asked to confirm the appointments of members and Executive Management of governing board of NECDC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a letter written to the Senate, asked that the NEDC board be confirmed in line with the 2017 Act

The list was earlier rejected by the 9th Senate following an outcry from Stakeholders and governors from the North East that they were not carried along

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the Nigerian Senate seeking confirmation for appointments of members and Executive Management of governing board of the North East Development Commission(NEDC).

The president, in his letter, asked the Senate to confirm the board in accordance with Section 5(b) of the North East Development Commission Establishment 2017 Act, Daily Trust reported.

President Tinubu writes Senate to confirm NEDC Board Members. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

The Senate of the 9th Assembly had refused to confirm the board after the former Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Sa’diya Farouk Umar, appointed a different board, with the son of Abu Hashidu, the late Gombe governor, as Managing Director.

Governors and stakeholders from the North East had also rejected the appointments of the board members, saying they were not carried along.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The letter read:

”I write to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of a Chairman, Members and Executive Management of the Board of the North-East Development Commission.”

“The nominees for confirmation include Gen. Paul Tarfa Chairman for re-appointment (North -East) Adamawa), Gambo Maikomo member (North -East Taraba), Abdullahi Abbas member (North -West Kano).

“Others are Tsav Aondoana member (North- Central Benue) Chief Mutiu Lawal- Areh Member (South- West Lagos), Samuel Onuigbo Member (South-East Abia)

“Others are Frank Owhor, member (South-South Rivers), Mohammad Alkali (Managing Director North -East Borno) Re-appointment, Musa Yashi, Executive Director Humanitarian Affairs (North- East Bauchi)

“Ahmed Yahaya Executive Director Operations, North-East Gombe, Dr Abubakar Iliya, Executive Director Admin and Finance, (North-East Yobe).

“Tinubu said the two representatives from the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning would complete the membership of the board, as stipulated by the Act.

“While hoping that the request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Buhari inaugurates board of North East Development Commission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng that President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, May 8, inaugurated the board of the North East Development Commission.

This was disclosed in a statement made available on the Facebook page of Aso Rock.

Boards Dissolution: President Tinubu’s Allies, APC Faithful to Benefit from Over 2,000 Vacancies

Legit.ng also reported that no fewer than 2,000 positions have become vacant following the dissolution of governing boards of over 153 agencies, parastatals, institutions, and government-owned companies by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sources in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the party faithful and the president's allies are expected to get most of the juicy appointments.

President Bola Tinubu dissolves boards of agencies, parastatals, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Tinubu dissolved the governing boards of all the agencies, institutions, companies, and parastatals of the federal government on Monday, June 19.

According to a tweet by the Ministry of Information and Culture, the development would not affect councils and commissions listed in the Third Schedule Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Source: Legit.ng