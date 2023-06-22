President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, June 19, dissolved the governing boards of all the agencies, institutions, companies, and parastatals of the federal government

The board dissolution has created at least 2000 vacant positions to be filled in over 153 agencies, parastatals

APC chieftains claim that the 2000 vacant slots are expected to be given out to party faithful as reward and compensation

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 2,000 positions have become vacant following the dissolution of governing boards of over 153 agencies, parastatals, institutions, and government-owned companies by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As reported by The Punch, sources in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) said party faithful and allies of the President are expected to get most of the juicy appointments.

The APC chieftains added that the board appointments served as an avenue to reward and empower party loyalists and supporters.

Notable boards amongst the vacant slots are; the Nigerian Customs Service with 11 vacant board members; Niger Delta Development Commission, 13; Nigeria Deposit Insurance Company,12; Federal Inland Revenue Services, 15; Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, 8, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency,7, North-East Development Commission, 12, National Pension Commission, 17;

Others include the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) with seven board seats; Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, seven; Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, 21; Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, 12; National Universities Commission, 21 and Transmission Commission of Nigeria, 14; National Health Insurance Authority,12, among others.

The Director of Publicity, APC, Bala Ibrahim, argued that board appointments should not be seen as a reward system for party faithful.

Bala said:

“I think he is going to look out for competence and capacity in the delivery of his agenda. He and the party had made promises to the people. I don’t think it is the pressure of the hustlers that will determine who gets what positions. This is my thinking.”

However, President Tinubu, at a meeting with Senators on June 7, had indicated that those who lost elections and other members of the party that they would not be left out in appointments.

He said:

“The elephant is big enough for all members, and indeed Nigerians, to have a share of the renewed hope in due course.”

