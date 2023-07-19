Due to the subsidy removal, the federal government is on the verge of implementing an upward review of workers' salaries

This development was revealed by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio while receiving Governor Abiodun Oyebanji

Akpabio stated that the federal government is aware of the plight of Nigerians and would ensure everything possible to curb the hardship

FCT, Abuja - Amid the upward rise in fuel prices and commodities, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said there would be a review of workers' salaries, and the federal government would do implementation in earnest.

This development was revealed at Akpabio's office when he was visited by the governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji and lawmakers representing the state at the lower chamber of the national assembly.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerians that the federal government will review the salaries of civil servants.

While speaking during the Tuesday, July 18 visit, Akpabio told Governor Oyebanji that the federal government would not rest on its ores and that they are entirely aware of the hardship plaguing the country and its citizens due to the subsidy removal.

However, he noted that removing the subsidy has become necessary due to the corrupt practices around the scheme.

As reported by Vanguard, he said:

“Nigeria as a country would not have survived the next few years if the fuel subsidy had not been removed.”

Akpabio expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration can pay workers' salaries if an upward review is done.

Gov Oyebanji hails Akpabio

Meanwhile, Governor Oyebanji commended the President of the Senate for his achievements in office in the last month.

The governor assured of the support of the people and government to the success of his tenure as the President of the 10th Senate and their readiness to partner with the legislature to move the country forward.

President Tinubu bows to pressure gives fresh directives on N8,000 palliative

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the N8000 palliative that was earlier said would be transferred to 12 million households to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal be reviewed.

Dele Alake, the spokesperson to the president, added that Bola Tinubu also said the total package of the palliatives should be unveiled to Nigerians.

While vowing always to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, the president ordered that fertilisers and grains be released to 50 million farmers and households.

Source: Legit.ng