The House of Representatives has approved the recent increment in the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS)

The House agreed to investigate the sudden increase in the price of PMS and the resultant increase in transport fares across the country

The lawmakers insisted that stopping the increase in the fuel price by accepting the motion will amount to pre-empting the work of the investigative committee

Members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, July 19, rejected the motion to suspend the recent increase in the pump price of the premium motor spirit (PMS) from N537 to N617 per litre.

Reps reject move to stop the increase in the price of PMS

However, the lawmakers resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to be drawn from six geopolitical zones of the Federation, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Reps reveal way forward as petrol sells for N617 per litre

The House resolved to investigate the sudden increase in the price of fuel and the resultant increase in transport fares across the country and asked its committee to propose palliative measures to be taken to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians, The Punch reported.

Reps reveal why it suspended the motion

The House said since it had resolved to investigate the increase, it would amount to pre-empting the work of the investigative committee by ordering the suspension of the price increase.

