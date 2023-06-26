The February 25 presidential candidate of the opposition PDP Atiku Abubakar has been thrown into mourning

This is as Atiku loses his close associate and member of the PDP presidential campaign council, Idirissu Amin

Atiku's ally, popularly known as Idi Amin, died in Abuja after a protracted illness, family sources confirmed on Monday, June 26

Alhaji Idirissu Amin, popularly referred to as Idi Amin, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council has passed away.

Amin, a close associate of Atiku Abubakar, PDP flagbearer and former Vice-President, died in Abuja, Vanguard reported.

Atiku Abubakar and Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri mourns as Alhaji Idirissu Amin passes on. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

What led to Idi Amin's death, family opens up

Family sources told Daily Trust on Monday, June 26, that the deceased, who was the immediate past chairman of Maiha Local Government Council of Adamawa State, passed away after a protracted illness.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Amin, a fiery politician with huge stature like that of former Ugandan President Idi Amin became popular throughout Adamawa for his amusing character.

A condolence message issued by the chief press secretary to Adamawa state Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, described the late Amin as a fearless political activist who rendered immeasurable service to the nation.

Tribunal: List of weighty evidence Atiku tendered against Tinubu emerges

Details of the weighty evidence tendered by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, June 23, at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja, have emerged.

According to Demola Olarewaju, special assistant on Digital Media Strategy to Atiku, the document submitted by the PDP candidate showed that Tinubu that attended Chicago State University, was born in 1954 and not 1952, as claimed by President Tinubu.

Atiku’s witness drops allegations against APC, Tinubu's agents

Legit.ng also reported that Abiye Sekibo, a witness of Atiku, alleged that agents of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and President Tinubu truncated the uploading of election results to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) server in Rivers state.

Seriko told the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, June 5, that Tinubu and APC “agents” prevented INEC officials from using the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines to upload collated results from polling units during the February 25 presidential election across the state.

Source: Legit.ng