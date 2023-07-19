A new development has emerged in the election matter involving Enugu state Governor, Peter Mbah and Labour Party (LP) candidate, Chijioke Edeoga

At Wednesday's proceeding, INEC failed to present any witness to defend the allegation that the March 18 governorship was manipulated

INEC's lawyer, Humphrey Okoli, told the court that the commission decided not to present any witness after carefully reviewing the case

Enugu, Enugu State - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to present any witness before the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to defend the victory of Governor Peter Mbah of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

The Labour Party (LP), Chijioke Edeoga, has alleged that the March 18 governorship that produced Mbah was manipulated.

When the case was called up for hearing during the tribunal's proceeding on Wednesday, July 19, INEC, through its team of lawyers led by Humphrey Okoli, told the court that the commission had decided not to bring any witness, The Nation reported.

Okoli said:

“The first respondent (INEC) is mandated to open the case. My Lord, after a thorough review of the case, we have decided not to bring in any witness”

Mbah and PDP’s counsel, Benjamin Nwosu did not oppose INEC’s not to present any witness.

Nwosu persuaded the tribunal to adjourn further proceedings in the matter for two hours in order to call up to nine witnesses to defend their case.

He said:

“We are inclined to open our case today. However, we will need two hours to present our witnesses”.

The Labour Party candidate, Edeoga’s legal team led by Adegboyega Awomolo, also did not oppose Nwosu’s application for an adjournment.

The tribunal adjourned the case for two hours to enable PDP to produce its first witness by 11 am today.

