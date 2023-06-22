Peter Mba, the governor of Enugu State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, might be having a tough time winning the certificate case saga he had found himself in with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

This is as the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed is set to appear before the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to testify on the alleged certificate discharge that the governor has presented.

The development was disclosed in a tweet by (NTA) on Thursday morning, June 22.

Recall that the NYSC certificate that the PDP governor presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the 2023 general election has become a subject of discussion in the public space after service consistently denied the certificate.

Chris Ekemezie, the lawyer representing the governor at the Tribunal, in one of his interviews on Channels TV, maintained that Mbah has no reason to forge the NYSC certificate and wondered why the service had to deny the certificate it issued.

Ekemezie explained that Governor Mbah was camped in Lagos and had his primary place of assignment (PPA) at a law firm. He then completed that the now PDP governor deferred his service after six months to go to law school but return to complete the service.

The legal practitioner said:

“A certificate he didn’t have to pay for; it’s not an exam certificate. It’s just for you to be present and do the primary assignment then you get it. When he completed, it was given to him.”

