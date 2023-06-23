PDP Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has been asked to appear before the Enugu State governorship election petition tribunal today, Friday

The PDP governor was invited after the PRP candidate in the March 18 governorship election, Christopher Agu, filed an application to upturn the declaration of Mbah as the winner of the poll

Agu claimed that Mbah of the PDP was not qualified to contest the election because it was alleged that he forged the NYSC certificate he presented to INEC during the election

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Enugu, Enugu - Peter Mbah, the governor of Enugu State, has been invited by the Enugu State governorship election petition tribunal to appear before the court today, Friday, July 23.

The invitation was followed by an application by the counsel to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Barr Alex Amujiogo, Leadership reported.

Peter Mbah is to appear before the tribunal on Friday Photo Credit: Peter Mbah

Source: Twitter

Why PDP governor Peter Mbah will appear before tribunal on Friday

Elder Christopher Agu, the candidate of the PRP in the March 18 governorship election in the state, has filed an application before the court, asking the tribunal to upturn the declaration of Mbah as the winner of the poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Agu argued that Mbah was not qualified to contest the election over the alleged forgery of the discharge certificate of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, and other issues.

As the court began its sitting, the lawyer to the PRP candidate, Amujiogo, informed the court that Mbah was expected to be in court as a subpoenaed witness.

Amujiogo disclosed from the affidavit deposed to by the tribunal's bailiff, serving summon to Mbah had been difficult.

Tribunal grants PRP's application that PDP governor Mbah should appear before the court

The PRP counsel then moved an application before the tribunal for the court to grant a substituted service of summon on Mbah, who was the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, through his counsel.

The three respondents, Mbah, PDP, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) opposed the application, saying that such a move should come as a motion and an affidavit during the pre-trial season, but their arguments were overruled by the tribunal.

Justice K. M. Akano, who chaired the panel, then ordered that the subpoena be served on the governor through his counsel and should appear before the court today.

Peter Mbah: Court stops NYSC from issuing disclaimer on PDP governor-elect

Legit.ng earlier reported that a federal high court in Abuja had restrained the NYSC from issuing a disclaimer comment on the participation of Peter Mbah, the governor-elect of Enugu state.

Emeka Ozoani (SAN), a lawyer to the PDP governor-elect, has filed an application asking the court to determine the position of the law and facts on the reasonable action against the NYSC and the Director of Corps Certification, Ibrahim Muhammad.

The court then ruled that the NYSC should hold on until the hearing and ruling on the motion of interlocutory injunction is over.

Source: Legit.ng