BREAKING: President Tinubu Gives Fresh Directive on 8k Palliative

by  Bada Yusuf

President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the proposed N8000 conditional cash transfer to Nigerians to cushion the fuel subsidy removal's effect be immediately reviewed.

According to The Cable, the spokesperson to the president, Dele Alake, declared that Tinubu ordered that the whole package of the palliative by the government should be unveiled to the people of Nigeria.

The statement partly reads:

“The N8,000 conditional cash transfer programme envisaged to bring succour to most vulnerable households be reviewed immediately. This is in deference to the views expressed by Nigerians against it.”

