President Bola Tinubu meeting with his 1999 class of governors on Wednesday, July 12, at the presidential villa was an eye-opening moment into what has happened to some part of them in the last two decades since they were first sworn in.

The former governors were the first set of elected state executives on the return of democracy to the country in 1999 after 16 years of military rule in Nigeria.

Names of Tinubu's colleagues who have been convicted

Source: Twitter

President Bola Tinubu was one of the politicians elected as governor at the beginning of the fourth republic. 20 years after their election, different things have happened to many of them, including different court cases and convictions.

Below is a list of them that have been convicted:

James Ibori

Ibori was elected governor of Delta State and served between 1999 and 2007. He was arrested and charged with about 170 corruption charges but was acquitted by a federal high court in Asaba, the Delta State capital 2009.

The UK Southwark Crown Court sentenced the former governor to 13 years over money laundering. After four years in prison, he was released following a court order in 2016.

Jolly Nyame

He was elected governor of Taraba State in 1999 and served a two-term that ended in 2003.

Nyame was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and charged with N1.64 billion fraud. He was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Joshua Dariye

Dariye was elected as governor of Plateau State in 1999 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but was impeached three years into his second term in office by eight or 24 lawmakers.

The EFCC charged Dariye for a 23-count charge bordering on money laundering, and was convicted on July 12, 2018, where he was given a-10-year imprisonment.

Source: Legit.ng