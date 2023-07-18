Labour Party (LP) has told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that there won't be anarchy in the country if he is removed from office

LP national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh said Tinubu's claim is an act of desperation for a matter that is still at the tribunal

Ifoh said there are no sentiments in law and no shortcut to becoming president after failing to secure 25% of the valid votes in FCT

The Labour Party (LP) has replied to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his final written address to the presidential election tribunal, stating that removing him from office will lead the country into anarchy.

President Tinubu, through his counsel, Wole Olanipekun, said the FCT is the 37th state for electoral purposes and any other interpretation would “lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy and alteration of the very intention of the legislature,” TheCable reported.

Olanipekun argued that Labour Party’s petition seeking to remove Tinubu from office for failing to secure 25 per cent of the lawful vote cast in the federal capital territory (FCT) is not familiar with Nigeria’s electoral laws.

Reacting to Tinubu’s statement, LP national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement on Monday, July 17, said that Tinubu’s removal from office by the court will not cause anarchy in the country.

He described President Tinubu’s statement as an act of desperation, even when the matter is still pending in court

Ifoh said the 25 per cent votes in the FCT must be followed because there are no sentiments in matters of the law.

He added that there is no shortcut to becoming the president of Nigeria.

“The truth of the matter is that there are no sentiments when it comes to matters of law. The law is the law and once the law has stipulated the manner and how a matter must be carried out, it must follow that pattern.

“If the law has stated the requirement that a presidential candidate must meet before he can be declared, there is no shortcut to it.

“Therefore, if the constitution which is the ground norm of the law in Nigeria has stated clearly that you must score at least 25 per cent in FCT before the president can be declared, anything short of that cannot remedy it.

“We insist that no amount of threat from the APC on the judges in the tribunal can change the processes and requirements that the law has put in place. It must be followed and that is the position of the Labour Party.

“Let me assure the APC and their leaders that if there were no absurdity, chaos, and anarchy when they forced their way into power, Nigeria will still witness peace when they are eventually evicted from power.”

