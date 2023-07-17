President Bola Tinubu's lawyers have said the arguments brought to court by the camp of Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) are "antithetical and self-contradictory"

On March 1, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2023 presidential election

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, is contesting the victory of Tinubu as Nigeria’s president

FCT, Abuja - Wole Olanipekun, counsel to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, has insisted that the relevance of upload on the result viewing portal (IREV) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), occupied a tertiary place in extant legal framework.

Tinubu’s lawyers maintained that the technical glitch experienced did not have any impact on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Obi’s camp contradicted itself, Tinubu’s lawyers say in final written address

Olanipekun in his final written address against the petition of Peter Obi, described the Labour Party’s petition as “amoebic”. The Cable reported on the address.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in his statement dated Friday, July 14, asked the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) not to listen to Obi’s complaints, PM News also reported.

The statement partly reads:

“The amoebic nature of the petition leaves even the petitioners’ own most sympathetic reader more confused than ever. While in one breadth, these petitiioners claim that there were no transmission and upload throught the BVAS, the same petitioners have in the other breadth, claimed that by the transmission and upload throught the BVAS, they actually won the election.

“These averments, as antithetical and self-contradictory, and they have been repeated hook, line and sinker.

“However, from the evidence of the other witnesses invited by the petitioners, it would seem that they eventually made up their minds to situate their complaint within the context of failure to electronically transmit and upload to the IREV in real time.”

The statement added:

“We urge the court to observe that the petitioners have harped on electronic transmission of results as though the same regulations did not contemplate manual transfer.

“We submit that right from the polling unit to the national collation centre, there are ample provisions for the transfer of results through the manual process,

“Peter Obi’s case clearly cries to high heavens in vain”: President Tinubu’s lawyers say, reveal reason

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that lawyers representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN) told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that Peter Obi’s petition, challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu, is bizarre.

The legal team of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Friday, July 14, submitted its final written address against the petition of Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election before the Presidential Election Petition Court.

Source: Legit.ng