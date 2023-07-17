Wole Olanipekun, lawyer to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, has issued a fresh request to the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Abuja

Olanipekun asked the court to dismiss the petition of Peter Gregory Obi and the Labour Party (LP)

The senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in his final written address against the petition of Obi and LP, described the arguments and testimonies of their witnesses as “frivolous, bogus, and based on hearsay”

FCT, Abuja - Lawyers representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN) have told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that Peter Obi’s petition, challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu, is bizarre.

The legal team of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Friday, July 14, submitted its final written address against the petition of Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election before the Presidential Election Petition Court, PM News reported.

How Obi failed to prove 2023 election was rigged, Tinubu gives final response to tribunal

In its address, the lawyers argued that the “remote” contention of the petitioners that Tinubu’s election should be cancelled for not scoring 25 percent or one-quarter of the votes recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is not backed by any law as the use of “and” in the constitution is conjunctive and not disjunctive, The Cable also reported.

The statement partly reads:

“This case clearly cries to high heavens in vain to be fed with relevant and admissible evidence.

“The appellant woefully failed to realise that judges do not act like the oracles of life, which is often engaged in crystal gazing and thereafter would proclaim a new oba in succession to a deceased oba.

“Judges cannot perform miracles in the handling of civil claims, and at least of all manufacture evidence for the purpose of assisting a plaintiff win his case.”

