An APC chieftain, Akweke Francis Okoye, has blasted Osita Chidoka for advising President Bola Tinubu to zone the APC National Chairmanship to the South East

APC National Chairmanship to the South East became vacant following the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu

Okoyo said Chidoka did not think of Igbos when he supported Atiku Abubakar and chased Peter Obi out of the PDP

The National Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Promoters Assembly South East Zone, Akweke Francis Okoye, has lambasted former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, for urging President Bola Tinubu to zone the APC National Chairmanship to the South East following the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu.

Chidoka had earlier today, July 17, via his Twitter handle @osita_chidoka, said the APC should zone its National chairmanship to the south-east for the sake of national unity.

APC Chieftain, Francis Okoye says Osita Chidoka has no right urging Tinubu to zone APC National Chairman to South-East. Photo Credits: Francis Okoye/Osita Chidoka

Source: Facebook

“Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the time to rise above petty politics and renew the idea of Nigeria is now. A South East National Chairman for the APC would be a step in the right direction.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reacting to Chidoka’s statement, Okoye said when was the PDP chieftain’s conscience when he supported Atiku Abubakar, a Fulani man to succeed another Fulani man, Muhammadu Buhari after 8 years in office.

In a statement jointly signed by himself and National Secretary, Barr Emmanuel Nnaji, which was sent to Legit.ng, said Chidoka should leave APC internal affairs and face his party, the PDP.

He said:

“Where was his Igbo conscience when he supported Atiku against his Igbo kinsman Mr Peter Obi. Then he did not advise his party PDP to give Obi the ticket. In fact, he was among those that frustrated Obi out from PDP to Labour Party.

“Chidoka should leave APC internal affairs and face his already adieued PDP

“He should stop that grandstanding as It will not help him”

Okoye, a member APC Presidential Campaign Council in Anambra added that the people in the ruling APC know how to sort their affairs and know where the next National Chairman will come from and not from the South East

“The Coalition of South East APC Support Groups are in solidarity with the party and in support of any action that has the imprints of our national leader and President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”

7 Controversies Highlights Of Adamu’s Tenure As APC National Chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the tenure of Senator Adamu Abdullahi as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was not short of dramas and controversies.

Here is a list of seven controversies which defined the tenure of Adamu.

Senator Adamu reportedly bows to pressure, resigns as APC National Chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that new report has confirmed the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The report by Daily Trust stated that the controversial APC chieftain tendered his resignation on Sunday night, July 16. Amid Strong Rumours of Senator Adamu's Resignation, Kyari Takes Over APC's NWC

Source: Legit.ng