BREAKING: President Tinubu Honoured At AU Meeting In Kenya
by Bada Yusuf
President Bola Tinubu has been honoured with a standing ovation on his entry to the venue of the ongoing AU 5th Mid-year Coordination meeting in Nairobi, Kenya.
In a video shared on Twitter by NTA, everyone at the gathering was seen to have been on their feet as the Nigerian President arrived at the United Nations complex in Nairobi.
Source: Legit.ng