President Bola Ahmed Tinubu spoke at a high-level event organised by the UNDP on the margins of the Fifth Mid-Year African Union (AU) Coordination Meeting in Nairobi, Kenya

The Nigerian leader urged African leaders to discourage military coups d’état to ensure political stability in the continent

President Tinubu said military coups d’état is causing threats to peace, security and stability in the continent

Nairobi, Kenya - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged African leaders to discourage coups d’état and respect democracy and the rule of law in the continent.

As reported by Channels TV, Tinubu stated this while speaking in Nairobi, Kenya at a high-level event organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on the margins of the Fifth Mid-Year African Union (AU) Coordination Meeting.

This was contained in a statement presented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Adamu Ibrahim Lamuwa.

The Nigerian President said African leaders should coups d’état, especially in the face of challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity, and climate change.

According to Daily Trust, Tinubu said it was regrettable that West Africa is leading other regions in the use of unconstitutional means to change governments.

President Tinubu, who is also the Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government said West Africa has numerous instruments and mechanisms for promoting democracy, yet has it resulted in using military coups to change government.

He warned that military coups d’état is causing threats to peace, security and stability, and engendering poverty, displacement, and humanitarian crises.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Dele Alake, said:

” This ugly trend has only succeeded in threatening the peace, security and stability of the sub-region and by extension the African continent, leaving in its trail poverty, internally-displaced persons and humanitarian crisis. In the same vein, this ugly trend has also led to food shortages and escalated health challenges.

” We therefore must take deliberate steps to address the root causes of unconstitutional changes and coups d’état in Africa. As a continent, we cannot make progress toward achieving the goals and targets of the UN Agenda 2030 for sustainable development, as well as those of AU Agenda 2063 for the ‘Africa We Want’.

” Between 2020 and now, Africa has witnessed six successful coups d’état and three unsuccessful attempts. This rise in military takeovers and unconstitutional changes in government disrupts our democratic processes and undermines stability on the continent.

” It is for this reason that I call on all African leaders at all levels to make concerted efforts in respecting the tenets of democracy and the rule of law, in order to ensure political stability on the continent.”

