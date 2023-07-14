The governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has ordered an N10,000 salary increment for the civil servants in the state

Governor Nwifuru also ordered that 1454 civil servants should be recruited into the scheme to fill some vacant space

Jude Okpor, the commissioner for information and orientation in the state, announced the development to journalists on Friday

Francis Nwifuru, the governor of Ebonyi, has approved salary increments for the civil servants in the state.

According to The Nation, the Southeast governor also ordered that 1454 civil servants be recruited to fill vacant spaces in the state's civil servant system.

Governor Nwifuru increases civil servants salaries Photo Credit: APC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Ebonyi Governor announce more recruitment into civil servant

Jude Okpor, the state's commissioner for information and orientation, announced the development while addressing journalists about the state's executive council meeting outcome during the week.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Okpor, the council, led by Governor Nwifiru, ordered that N10,000 should be added to every worker's salary to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

He added that the governor has set up a committee to investigate the communal clashes in some parts of the state and find a lasting solution.

What government is rolling out over fuel subsidy removal

The development is barely two months after President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy on May 29.

Following the announcement, the cost of fuel and other basic commodities has doubled and the federal government is yet to roll out its palliatives

On Thursday, July 13, the National Assembly approved the president's request to distribute N500bn palliatives to 12 million poor and low-income families in Nigeria.

The national assembly also approved the president's move to acquire an $800 million loan facility from the World Bank, which the Senate signed.

Source: Legit.ng