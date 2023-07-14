President Bola Tinubu has been exposed to be plotting a major upset in the camp of Peter Obi and the Labour Party with a ministerial slot

Daniel Bwala, a member of Atiku Abubakar and PDP's camp, made the revelation on Thursday

According to Bwala, Tinubu planned to appoint a strong ally of Peter Obi as his minister, and the person has accepted the slot

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's plan to upset the camp of his opposition has been revealed by Daniel Bwala, one of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council spokespersons in the 2023 presidential election.

Bwala, in a Twitter post, alleged that the president had given a ministerial slot to one of the key figures in the camp of Peter Obi's presidential campaign council.

How Tinubu plans to divide camp of Peter Obi, Labour Party Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

PDP chieftain reveals Tinubu's agenda to divide Labour Party

According to the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the alleged person from the camp of Obi has already accepted the ministerial slot from the President

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Obi was one of the leading candidates in the February 25 presidential election that came third in the poll, but he has claimed that he was the actual winner of the election and is currently challenging the declaration of Tinubu in court.

Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election, was declared the winner on Wednesday, March 1.

He took the oath of office on May 29, following the end of the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari and immediately called for the cooperation of the opposition parties.

Multiple moves of Tinubu to divide the opposition party are revealed

The allegation came at a time President Tinubu was reported to have asked governors, including those in the opposition, to nominate candidates for the positions of government agencies and parastatals.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the governor of Kwara State and chairman of the Nigerian Governors' Forum, delivered the president's request to his colleagues.

However, Peter Obi was also reported to have kicked against the request by President Tinubu.

But Bwala, on Thursday, July 13, wrote:

"PBAT is reported to want to cause a major upset in the Labour Party camp by appointing one of the key figures of the Obi presidential team into his cabinet as a minister. It is also reported that the person has agreed."

See Bwala's tweet here:

"This 8k will favor them": knocks as Tinubu promises 12m households N8000

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians have started condemning the move of President Bola Tinubu to transfer N8000 to the bank account of 12 million households for six months.

Some critics of the move believe such an attempt will only favour the politicians and the money will go with the windsignificant.

Others suggested that the money should have been used to create jobs for poor families in textiles and show industries and markets to neighbouring countries.

Source: Legit.ng