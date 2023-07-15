The misery behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's academic records continues to be an unending conversation.

There have been allegations about the authenticity of his university certificate, the high school he attended and other allegations.

Phrank Shuaibu, a media aide to Atiku Abubakar, recently trolled Tinubu, urging him to produce his classmates from Government College Ibadan.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once again been questioned about his academic history and the authenticity of his claims over the years.

In a viral tweet by Atiku Abubakar's media aide, Phrank Shuaibu, the President, who claimed to have been a former student of the Government College Ibadan, was asked to produce his classmates ahead of his 100 days in office celebration.

President Bola Tinubu has faced numerous allegations about his academic history and has never been convicted. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT/@phrankangel

Source: Twitter

As contained in the tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, July 15, President Bola Tinubu was also urged to ensure he invites the alleged "fake bishops" he invited during the unveiling of Vice President Kashim Shettima for his 100 days in office thanksgiving service.

Shuaibu wrote:

"Since it’s time for photoshoot @AsoVillaNGR, the team of @officialABAT should complete the ‘show’ by bringing these ‘bichops’ to take their turn and the old boys of Govt. College Ibadan- Class of ‘XXXX’…pls, bring them b4 ur 100 days of ‘placeholder’ engagement celebration!"

Numerous allegation against Tinubu

President Tinubu, over time, has been caught in the web of allegations that his academic records were falsified as he is yet to produce one person who went to the same high school and university as him.

Most recently, there were also talks about the originality of his Chicago State University certificate.

There are allegations that the certificate he obtained from the prestigious American university was also falsified.

Source: Legit.ng