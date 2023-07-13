President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency on food security to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy

The president said food and water would henceforth be considered essential livelihood and would be under the watch of the national security council

According to a statement from the presidency, fertilisers and grains would be released to farmers with immediate effect

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, July 13, declared a state of emergency on food security, hurting the country.

Dele Alake, the President's special adviser to the president on special duties, communications and strategy, announced this in a statement that was shared by Dada Olusegun, Tinubu's special assistant, on social media.

Bola Tinubu declares state of emergency on food security Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

What you should know about President Tinubu's state of emergency on food security

President Tinubu made the declaration at a meeting with the agriculture and food production value chain stakeholders.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the statement, the measures as part of the government's action plan on food security, sustainability and pricing contained the immediate release of fertilisers and grains to farmers and households to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The statement disclosed that the president also approved all items relating to the availability of food and water to be considered essential livelihood items and listed under the watch of the national security council.

Why President Tinubu declares state of emergency on food security

The statement reads in part:

"We will immediately release fertilisers and grains to farmers and households to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal.⁣"

The president promised that there would be synergy between the use of water resources and the Ministry of agriculture to ensure adequate farmland irrigation and make food available all year round.

Tinubu said the country is no longer comfortable with season farming and that the government would henceforth do away with farm downtime.

Tinubu: APC, PDP chairmen, other positions 1999 class of govs' members have held

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, July 12, received the 1999 class of governors at the Presidential Villa.

The 1999 class of governors were the first set of elected governors at the beginning of the fourth republic when Nigeria returned to democracy from the long walk of the military regime.

Source: Legit.ng